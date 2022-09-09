Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Sold by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of Cohn Robbins worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 268,372 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

CRHC stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

About Cohn Robbins

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

