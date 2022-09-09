P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 161,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 28.4% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

