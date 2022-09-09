ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.14

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 96 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $805.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 14.2% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

