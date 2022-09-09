Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $164.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.