CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.25

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $654.01 million, a P/E ratio of 704.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.09.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in CEVA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

