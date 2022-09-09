DLD Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of Cartica Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CITE. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,048,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.