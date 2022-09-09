DLD Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,625 Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGII. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $1,982,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $1,982,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $1,433,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $743,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

SGII opened at $9.99 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

