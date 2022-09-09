Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.54

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.