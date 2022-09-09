Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.88

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.88 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 2929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

