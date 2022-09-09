DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 45,528 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.48% of Achieve Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 405,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.48 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Achieve Life Sciences Profile

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

