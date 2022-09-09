DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 7,700 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX opened at $31.03 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

