Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.74

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 8461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,720 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

