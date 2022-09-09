Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.81

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.81 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 8713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Bruker Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

