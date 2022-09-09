USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.05

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.05 and last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.74.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,919 shares of company stock valued at $556,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,605,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after buying an additional 288,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

