Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.71

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 3772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Unisys Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $584.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $5,101,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 120.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

