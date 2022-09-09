John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE WLY opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.