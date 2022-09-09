DAPS Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $286,391.04 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $286,391.04 and $74.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux.The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

