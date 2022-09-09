Cango (NYSE:CANG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Cango Price Performance
Shares of CANG opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 million. Cango had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cango
Cango Company Profile
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
Featured Articles
