Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Shopping has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $78,091.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.49 or 0.00021390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,125 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

