TRAVA.FINANCE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $111,086.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $342,644.50 and $111,086.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 715,933,088 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
