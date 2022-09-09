TenUp (TUP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,294.00

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $1.56 million and $98,294.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is tenup.io.

TenUp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.