Chia Network (XCH) Price Hits $85.93 on Major Exchanges

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
