Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.0474

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $38,407.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00096051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008171 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.