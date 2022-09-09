Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,392,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

