Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $25.30 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

