Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.4 %

ZS stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

