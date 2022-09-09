Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.
Zumiez Stock Performance
ZUMZ stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez
About Zumiez
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.