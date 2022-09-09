Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Rubicon Technology

In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

