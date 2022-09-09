Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.17 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.