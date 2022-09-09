Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

