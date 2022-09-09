Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

