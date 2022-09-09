Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $214,942,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

GWW opened at $570.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

