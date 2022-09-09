Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $368.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

