Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,266 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

