ERn Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

BA stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

