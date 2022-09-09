Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

