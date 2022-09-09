938 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $227.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average of $250.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

