Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

