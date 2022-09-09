Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,275 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $172.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

