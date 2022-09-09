ERn Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,119,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $776,922,000 after buying an additional 493,195 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $289.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

