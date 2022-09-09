Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1,544.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,237,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,943,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

