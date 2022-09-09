Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.