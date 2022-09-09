Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

