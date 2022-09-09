Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 186,476 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,476 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $87.42 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

