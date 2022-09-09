Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 40,766 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,766 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $69,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH opened at $59.15 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

