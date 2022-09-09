BitDAO (BIT) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $91.46 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BIT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ?BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

