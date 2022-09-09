Ethereum Push Notification Service 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $436,122.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $436,122.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem.”

