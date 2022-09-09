National Pension Service Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of ResMed worth $53,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ResMed by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ResMed by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RMD opened at $233.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

