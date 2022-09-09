Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $97,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $364.95 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $692.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

