Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $31,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.